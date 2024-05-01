IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Doctors warn against viral tanning trends like pills and nasal sprays
May 1, 202404:34
  • Now Playing

    Doctors warn against viral tanning trends like pills and nasal sprays

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona Senate passes repeal of Civil War-era abortion ban

    03:03

  • Israel rejects idea of Palestinian sovereignty as world leaders push two-state solution

    04:08

  • How scientists are trying to save world’s last northern White Rhinos from extinction through IVF

    03:29

  • 3 officers killed while serving warrant in North Carolina

    02:19

  • CDC: Three women likely infected with HIV while getting 'vampire facial' at unlicensed spa

    03:34

  • Police arrest owner of warehouse that exploded at airport with one-way ticket

    04:06

  • Increased threat of Colorado wildfires sparks demand for new tech solutions

    04:12

  • New exhibit in New York re-creates Israeli music festival attacked on October 7

    05:43

  • Ohio police release video of suspect saying 'I can't breathe' before dying

    04:56

  • FDA testing dairy cows for bird flu after fragments found in pasteurized milk

    02:36

  • Flint, Michigan residents still fighting for safe water 10 years after crisis

    05:22

  • Arizona state House votes to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban

    04:06

  • United Methodist Church leaders to hold landmark meeting to discuss future

    03:54

  • A look into college campuses' long history of serving as a cultural movement platform

    02:04

  • Patients are less likely to die when treated by female doctors, study shows

    03:21

  • Researchers working to keep microplastics from laundry out of water supply

    03:03

  • Formula One world champion Red Bull to race down D.C.'s Pennsylvania Ave

    04:34

  • China's middle-class sees decrease in confidence as economy faces slowdown

    03:54

  • Iran’s foreign minister downplays drones used in Israel strikes as ‘toys that our children play with’

    00:36

NBC News NOW

Doctors warn against viral tanning trends like pills and nasal sprays

04:34

The risks of staying out in the sun or under UV lights of a tanning bed are known to cause skin cancer and faster aging. But now, doctors are saying some of the tanning trends going viral online could be terrible for your health.May 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Doctors warn against viral tanning trends like pills and nasal sprays

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona Senate passes repeal of Civil War-era abortion ban

    03:03

  • Israel rejects idea of Palestinian sovereignty as world leaders push two-state solution

    04:08

  • How scientists are trying to save world’s last northern White Rhinos from extinction through IVF

    03:29

  • 3 officers killed while serving warrant in North Carolina

    02:19

  • CDC: Three women likely infected with HIV while getting 'vampire facial' at unlicensed spa

    03:34
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All