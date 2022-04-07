How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine
10:04
Doctors Without Borders has halted its normal activities in Ukraine and are now focused on emergency response operations in providing medical support and donations to facilities across the country. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by the organizations’ emergency communications coordinator Avril Benoit to discuss the aid they are providing. April 7, 2022
How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine
