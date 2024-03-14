IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Quiet on Set' documentary alleges abuse on popular Nickelodeon shows
March 14, 202403:08
  • Now Playing

    'Quiet on Set' documentary alleges abuse on popular Nickelodeon shows

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Harvey gives a look behind the scenes of ‘Family Feud’

    05:52

  • Jenna: My dad laughed off 'SNL' impressions during presidency

    01:34

  • Danielle Macdonald on how 'The Tourist’ became a global hit

    04:48

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 13, 2024

    01:12

  • ‘Sesame Street’ joins TODAY to celebrate National Reading Month

    03:41

  • Keith Morrison opens up about stepson Matthew Perry’s death

    06:42

  • Indigo Girls talk new rom-com 'Glitter and Doom,' 'Barbie' and more

    05:01

  • Jimmy Fallon hosts a mini version of 'Password' on Hoda & Jenna

    06:10

  • Jimmy Fallon shares fave moments from 10 years of ‘Tonight Show’

    05:44

  • Watch Jimmy Fallon play ‘Password’ with TODAY anchors

    06:18

  • Fans think John Mulaney should host the 2025 Oscars

    01:20

  • See Martin Scorsese’s reaction to ‘I’m Just Ken’ live at the Oscars

    00:43

  • John Michael Higgins hosts game of 'Split Second' live on TODAY

    07:34

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 11, 2024

    01:54

  • Why James Van Der Beek's TV mom sends him cookies every year

    00:50

  • Critics predict who will win big at 2024 Academy Awards

    01:59

  • Hoda & Jenna play International Women’s Day-themed trivia game

    03:48

  • Meet the activist and entrepreneur behind the viral Always Pan

    04:00

  • Ingrid Michaelson on writing songs for ‘The Notebook The Musical’

    06:08

NBC News NOW

'Quiet on Set' documentary alleges abuse on popular Nickelodeon shows

03:08

The documentary "Quiet on Set" reveals the alleged abuse child stars say they underwent on the set of beloved Nickelodeon TV shows. NBC News' Steven Romo delves into the documentary and how Nickelodeon is handing the allegations. March 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    'Quiet on Set' documentary alleges abuse on popular Nickelodeon shows

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Harvey gives a look behind the scenes of ‘Family Feud’

    05:52

  • Jenna: My dad laughed off 'SNL' impressions during presidency

    01:34

  • Danielle Macdonald on how 'The Tourist’ became a global hit

    04:48

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 13, 2024

    01:12

  • ‘Sesame Street’ joins TODAY to celebrate National Reading Month

    03:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All