Documentary highlights disparities of police resources, media attention in missing persons cases

While the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito captured national attention earlier this year, the case also pointed out a glaring disparity in police resources and media attention in cases of missing indigenous women. A new documentary called “Murdered and Missing in Montana” is bringing awareness to this issue by highlighting the mysterious deaths of three indigenous women in Montana, a state that has one of the highest rates of missing and murdered indigenous women in the country. Nov. 11, 2021