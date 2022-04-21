Does a mask still protect you from Covid if no one else is wearing one?

The Department of Justice has announced it will appeal a federal judge’s ruling to end the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transportation after the CDC said the measure it still necessary to protect public health. Medical Director at South Miami Children’s Clinic, Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, joins News NOW to explain whether a mask still protects against Covid-19 if no one else is wearing and how reversing the decision could impact immunocompromised people. April 21, 2022