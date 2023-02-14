IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dog journeys 10 miles back to Texas shelter

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Dogs take a stroll down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

    01:10

  • Three-year-old sells homegrown eggs amid price surge

    01:45

  • Watch: Texas officer rescues K-9 partner during tornado

    00:30

  • Watch: San Diego firefighters rescue dog from 30-foot hole

    00:31

  • Community jumps in to rescue dozens of dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare

    01:46

  • Squirrel monkeys stolen from Louisiana's 'Zoosiana'

    01:29

  • Two missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found

    02:24

  • Alaskan puppy bus goes viral on social media

    00:50

  • Dallas Zoo offers reward in 'suspicious death' of vulture

    01:57

  • Meet 'Toadzilla' – Australia's record-breaking cane toad

    00:54

  • Watch: Aerials show missing clouded leopard recovered at Dallas Zoo

    01:04

  • Experts say Orca whale found on Florida beach died 'as a result of illness'

    01:36

  • Clouded leopard escapes enclosure at Dallas Zoo

    03:25

  • First honeybee vaccine approved in U.S.

    02:16

  • Watch: Whale shows off newborn calf to whale-watching boat off California coast

    01:44

  • Flight attendant helps cat find owner mid-flight

    01:26

  • 13 giant panda cubs born in China make first public appearance

    01:06

  • 1,600 bats saved during winter storm by Houston animal shelter

    03:10

  • Doorbell video shows moose shedding its antlers

    00:35

NBC News NOW

Dog journeys 10 miles back to Texas shelter

02:04

After several days alone on the streets of El Paso, a newly adopted dog traveled over 10 miles back to the Texas shelter she was adopted from. NBC’s Valerie Castro has the story of Bailey's incredible journey including how she even rang the shelter doorbell for help. Feb. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Dog journeys 10 miles back to Texas shelter

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Dogs take a stroll down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

    01:10

  • Three-year-old sells homegrown eggs amid price surge

    01:45

  • Watch: Texas officer rescues K-9 partner during tornado

    00:30

  • Watch: San Diego firefighters rescue dog from 30-foot hole

    00:31

  • Community jumps in to rescue dozens of dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All