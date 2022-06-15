IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Stray dog wanders into San Diego gorilla enclosure

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Bear rips into tent, injures campers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

    01:38

  • Watch: Mother bear in deadly fight with male to protect cub

    01:17

  • Noodle the Pug makes it a 'Bones Day' with new children's book

    03:51

  • Possum bounced after scurrying into Brooklyn bar

    02:01

  • Watch: Divers complete dramatic whale rescue off Spanish coast

    01:27

  • Boy Scout wakes up in bear's jaws during campout at New York park

    01:59

  • Preakness stakes: Predictions and picks with Steve Kornacki

    02:49

  • Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction

    03:30

  • Lost Arizona hiker found dead, dog stayed by his side

    01:31

  • NYC health officials investigating potential monkeypox case in U.S.

    03:05

  • Judge weighs whether Bronx Zoo elephant can legally be considered a person

    05:16

  • Pigeon suspected of smuggling drugs captured at Peruvian prison

    00:42

  • U.S. Army soldier killed in Alaska bear attack

    01:01

  • Connecticut man finds bear behind the wheel of mother-in-law's car

    01:36

  • ASPCA dog airlift program proves successful with 200,000 animals relocated

    02:56

  • New study sheds light on dogs' personalities challenging breed stereotypes

    06:58

  • Snake charmer arrested after dancing with cobra at Indian wedding

    00:39

  • Oops: Scientist to the rescue after eaglet is kicked out of nest

    00:53

  • Inside ranchers’ efforts to save the American bison

    03:28

NBC News NOW

Watch: Stray dog wanders into San Diego gorilla enclosure

01:58

A stray dog wandered into the gorilla habitat at San Diego's Zoo Safari Park. NBC News’ Tom Llamas has more on the rescue efforts by the local humane society. June 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Stray dog wanders into San Diego gorilla enclosure

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Bear rips into tent, injures campers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

    01:38

  • Watch: Mother bear in deadly fight with male to protect cub

    01:17

  • Noodle the Pug makes it a 'Bones Day' with new children's book

    03:51

  • Possum bounced after scurrying into Brooklyn bar

    02:01

  • Watch: Divers complete dramatic whale rescue off Spanish coast

    01:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All