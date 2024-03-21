IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DOJ announces antitrust lawsuit against Apple over smartphone monopoly allegations
March 21, 202403:37
    DOJ announces antitrust lawsuit against Apple over smartphone monopoly allegations

DOJ announces antitrust lawsuit against Apple over smartphone monopoly allegations

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Apple over allegations of having a monopoly over the smartphone market. NBC News' Brian Cheung has details on the lawsuit and Apple's response.March 21, 2024

    DOJ announces antitrust lawsuit against Apple over smartphone monopoly allegations

