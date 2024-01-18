IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Suspect arrested in series of New York stabbings

    01:47
    DOJ calls law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting a 'failure'

    04:05
    Downed Oregon power lines from winter storm kill three people

    01:26

  Massachusetts man receives life sentence in fatal road rage attack

    01:25

  How to keep your pets safe from the severe winter weather

    03:58

  Biden administration unveils new proposal to lower overdraft banking fees

    02:40

  What Biden's meeting with Congressional leaders accomplished

    01:29

  Millions of Americans wake up under winter weather alerts

    03:31

  9-year-old boy killed by school bus in Florida

    01:36

  Hulk Hogan rescues teen girl from car crash in Florida

    01:04

  Video shows Vermont state troopers rescue a child from frozen pond

    03:10

  Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting

    05:21

  Rising e-bike battery fires spark discussions about new regulations 

    02:05

  Biden meets top congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine funding and border security

    04:43

  With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

    01:33

  AG Garland tours murals that honor Uvalde victims

    01:41

  E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'shattered' her reputation in defamation trial

    03:02

  Winter flight delays in U.S. lead to lost baggage nationwide

    01:15

  Cold-stunned sea turtles find refuge at Texas rescue facility

    01:33

  Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid

    02:26

DOJ calls law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting a 'failure'

04:05

The Department of Justice has released a report that found the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to be a "significant failure."Jan. 18, 2024

