  • Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time  

  • August's CPI rose 0.1%, an unexpected slight increase

    DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election

    King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace

  • International leaders pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

  • Queen Elizabeth’s former bodyguard shares story of her quick wit, sense of humor

  • Tributes pour in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

  • How HBCUs are changing the landscape of college athletics

  • Queen Elizabeth under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace says

  • Texas judge rules employers not required to cover HIV prevention pills

  • Steve Bannon expected to turn himself in over New York state charges

  • Five Texas DPS officers investigated for inaction during Uvalde school shooting

  • Students eligible for Covid booster vaccines as new school year begins

  • California braces for rolling blackouts amid record breaking heat

  • Pennsylvania emerges as key battleground ahead of midterm elections

  • U.N. to release findings after inspecting Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

  • How new British Prime Minister Liz Truss could impact U.S., U.K.’s ‘special relationship’

  • Uvalde students ‘scared for their lives’ on first day of school, parent says

  • Firefighters battle ‘continued fires’ raging across California

  • Judge grants Trump’s request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

NBC News NOW

DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election

The Justice Department issued about 40 subpoenas to allies of former President Donald Trump related to investigations over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. NBC News' Ken Dilanian and Danny Cevallos report on which ex-New York City Police Department commissioner was among those subpoenaed and how the subpoenas will cast a wide net to yield information the DOJ may be unaware of.Sept. 13, 2022

