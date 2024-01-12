DOJ seeking death penalty for Buffalo supermarket shooter

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Justice Department has announced it will seek the death penalty for the gunman who killed ten Black people and injured three others in a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York. The shooter had already been given 11 life sentences after pleading guilty to hate crime charges in his state trial. Jan. 12, 2024

