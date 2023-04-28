IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    DOJ sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth

DOJ sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth

02:38

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law which bans doctors from providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down how the Justice Department’s lawsuit could impact the new law taking effect and whether it could have an impact on other states that are trying to pass similar laws. April 28, 2023

