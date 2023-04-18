Dominion vs. Fox News defamation trial to get underway

- Now Playing
Dominion vs. Fox News defamation trial to get underway05:08
- UP NEXT
Missouri community demands justice for teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell01:05
Lawmakers express concern over access to classified documents after leak02:16
SpaceX postpones Starship rocket launch due to stuck valve02:27
Multiple killed, dozens injured in shooting at Alabama birthday party02:57
Sen. McConnell returns to Capitol Hill after suffering concussion03:04
Dozens killed amid fighting between Sudan’s army and paramilitary group04:33
Trump calls mass shootings a ‘mental health problem’ during NRA speech04:18
Delaware judge delays Dominion lawsuit against Fox News05:12
Trump to address NRA national convention in Indianapolis03:56
South Florida begins cleaning up after record-breaking rain04:39
France’s Constitution Council to decide on pension bill amid protests03:40
Biden wraps up Ireland trip with visit to ancestral home03:24
Classified document leaker wanted to ‘impress his friends,’ officials say04:14
Biden continues Ireland trip amid abortion pill legal battle03:12
Justin J. Pearson reinstated as Tennessee representative04:42
Jury selection to begin in Fox News defamation lawsuit03:06
Federal appeals court allows limited access to mifepristone02:33
Biden commits to upholding Good Friday Agreement02:18
How nurses are helping new mothers file their taxes04:00
- Now Playing
Dominion vs. Fox News defamation trial to get underway05:08
- UP NEXT
Missouri community demands justice for teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell01:05
Lawmakers express concern over access to classified documents after leak02:16
SpaceX postpones Starship rocket launch due to stuck valve02:27
Multiple killed, dozens injured in shooting at Alabama birthday party02:57
Sen. McConnell returns to Capitol Hill after suffering concussion03:04
Play All