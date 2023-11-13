IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Secret Service agent for Biden’s granddaughter opens fire on suspected carjackers

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Manchin announces he will not run for Senate re-election in 2024

    02:32

  • Rehabilitation centers work to treat addiction in older adults

    02:36

  • How breast implants saved a man with severe lung damage

    03:03

  • Renovation influencer Galey Alix opens up about personal struggles amid success

    04:38

  • Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza

    03:51

  • House subpoenas James, Hunter Biden in Republican-led probe into president’s family

    02:17

  • Alarming spike in newborn syphilis cases reported

    03:59

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

    02:52

  • Police: Suspect cooperative but no arrests made in death of Jewish man following protest

    02:58

  • Who are the five candidates that qualified for the third GOP debate?

    02:39

  • Judge admonishes Trump for long answers during New York fraud trial

    07:25

  • 'Essential eight' behaviors that may slow biological aging

    01:51

  • Father of accused Highland Park shooter enters guilty plea

    02:39

  • Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage

    02:38

  • Eric Trump finishes testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    02:37

  • Man accused of killing Tupac Shakur pleads not guilty

    02:15

  • Eric Trump testifies he 'didn't know' about Trump Organization financial statements

    02:29

  • Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death pleads guilty

    03:21

NBC News NOW

Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

02:50

Donald Trump Jr. has taken the stand as a witness for the defense in the New York civil fraud trial against members of the Trump family and their company. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on Trump’s testimony so far.Nov. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Secret Service agent for Biden’s granddaughter opens fire on suspected carjackers

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Manchin announces he will not run for Senate re-election in 2024

    02:32

  • Rehabilitation centers work to treat addiction in older adults

    02:36

  • How breast implants saved a man with severe lung damage

    03:03

  • Renovation influencer Galey Alix opens up about personal struggles amid success

    04:38
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All