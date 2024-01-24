NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary

'This race is far from over,' Haley says after Trump wins N.H. primary10:37
- Now Playing
NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary03:20
- UP NEXT
Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles01:39
NBC News projects Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary02:29
Majority of GOP primary voters in N.H. oppose federal law banning abortions nationwide01:41
At least 10 communities in N.H. running low on GOP ballots02:29
Haley on Trump guessing she will drop out: 'I don't do what he tells me to'01:33
Ron DeSantis suspends his 2024 presidential campaign03:17
How DeSantis dropping out could impact the 2024 race03:05
What DeSantis suspending his campaign could mean for Haley02:02
DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump05:21
Full special report: Ron DeSantis suspends 2024 presidential campaign20:02
Puzzling: Before Iowa caucuses, CEO of DeSantis-aligned super PAC spotted working on a jigsaw puzzle02:03
How big is the independent electorate in New Hampshire? Steve Kornacki explains.04:34
Trump looks for big NH win02:02
Nikki Haley speaks out over controversial remarks on race04:49
Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms02:30
Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary02:21
Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win02:46
DeSantis says campaign made 'an impression' in Iowa00:48
'This race is far from over,' Haley says after Trump wins N.H. primary10:37
- Now Playing
NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary03:20
- UP NEXT
Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles01:39
NBC News projects Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary02:29
Majority of GOP primary voters in N.H. oppose federal law banning abortions nationwide01:41
At least 10 communities in N.H. running low on GOP ballots02:29
Play All