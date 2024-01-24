IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'This race is far from over,' Haley says after Trump wins N.H. primary

    10:37
  • Now Playing

    NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles

    01:39

  • NBC News projects Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary

    02:29

  • Majority of GOP primary voters in N.H. oppose federal law banning abortions nationwide

    01:41

  • At least 10 communities in N.H. running low on GOP ballots

    02:29

  • Haley on Trump guessing she will drop out: 'I don't do what he tells me to'

    01:33

  • Ron DeSantis suspends his 2024 presidential campaign

    03:17

  • How DeSantis dropping out could impact the 2024 race

    03:05

  • What DeSantis suspending his campaign could mean for Haley

    02:02

  • DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump

    05:21

  • Full special report: Ron DeSantis suspends 2024 presidential campaign

    20:02

  • Puzzling: Before Iowa caucuses, CEO of DeSantis-aligned super PAC spotted working on a jigsaw puzzle

    02:03

  • How big is the independent electorate in New Hampshire? Steve Kornacki explains.

    04:34

  • Trump looks for big NH win

    02:02

  • Nikki Haley speaks out over controversial remarks on race

    04:49

  • Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms

    02:30

  • Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary

    02:21

  • Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win

    02:46

  • DeSantis says campaign made 'an impression' in Iowa

    00:48

NBC News NOW

NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary

03:20

NBC News projects that former President Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary, defeating U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley. Jan. 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • 'This race is far from over,' Haley says after Trump wins N.H. primary

    10:37
  • Now Playing

    NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles

    01:39

  • NBC News projects Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary

    02:29

  • Majority of GOP primary voters in N.H. oppose federal law banning abortions nationwide

    01:41

  • At least 10 communities in N.H. running low on GOP ballots

    02:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All