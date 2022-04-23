IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 2020

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

  • Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

    05:31

  • Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 42 

    04:01

  • DeSantis signs bill ending Disney’s self-governing status in Florida

    03:31

  • McCarthy: Trump said he had 'some responsibility' for Capitol riot

    05:43

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in court over challenge to re-election bid

    02:26

  • Former president of Honduras faces corruption charges in U.S.

    00:19

  • Former President Trump to campaign for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance

    03:07

  • Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama

    04:48

  • Good to Know: Walmart recalls zucchinis and Netflix announces new subscription options

    01:46

  • Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

    03:36

  • Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidates spar in first debate ahead of primaries

    04:44

  • Florida lawmakers vote to dissolve Disney’s self-governing status

    04:25

  • Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city

    05:43

  • Handyman arrested in connection to brutal murder of NYC mother 

    03:14

  • FAA finds YouTuber Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed plane in California

    02:29

  • Women push for inclusion and visibility in storm chasing

    05:54

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border

    02:45

NBC News NOW

Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 2020

02:26

The market suffered one of its worst days since the start of the pandemic with the DOW plunging more than 980 points, falling for the fourth straight week. All 10 sectors including retail, consumer and utilities ended in negative territory.  April 23, 2022

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 2020

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

  • Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

    05:31

  • Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 42 

    04:01

  • DeSantis signs bill ending Disney’s self-governing status in Florida

    03:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All