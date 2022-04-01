Dozens injured in protest outside Sri Lankan president's home
00:21
Dozens of people in Sri Lanka were arrested and injured during a protest outside the home of the country's president. Demonstrators were protesting against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's handling of an economic crisis.April 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes
03:14
Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help
03:55
Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel
03:58
American travels to Ukraine to help animals displaced by the war
02:13
Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana