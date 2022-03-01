Dozens of civilians dead after Kyiv TV tower struck, explosion at Kharkiv government building
A television tower in Kyiv was hit by Russian forces, killing five people, followed by an explosion at a regional government building, which killed at least 10. NBC News' Cal Perry reports on how the government is responding to the assaults and civilian casualties.March 1, 2022
