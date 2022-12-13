IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dozens of countries meet to pledge aid for Ukraine during winter months

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    New consumer price index shows prices rose by 0.1% in November

    06:32

  • What the central argument is in second Supreme Court case challenging student loans

    03:57

  • How the Oath Keepers' second sedition trial is different from the first

    03:47

  • Where Congress' negotiations stand to avoid government shutdown

    04:42

  • James Webb telescope reveals new images of Southern Ring Nebula

    06:07

  • Indiana sues TikTok over alleged security and safety violations

    02:57

  • Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announces departure from Democratic party

    03:34

  • Paul Whelan’s sister reacts to Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody

    06:03

  • Brittney Griner returns home after months in Russian custody

    03:27

  • Additional classified documents found in Florida storage facility

    03:35

  • Talisa Garcia opens up about making history as Disney’s first trans actress

    04:05

  • Brittney Griner released from Russian custody after high-profile prisoner swap

    03:44

  • Senate report highlights Covid pandemic failures

    02:55

  • Biden renews call for assault weapons ban

    03:56

  • Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s Person of the Year

    04:07

  • China eases Covid restrictions amid unprecedented protests

    02:49

  • German authorities arrest dozens suspected of plotting to overthrow government

    03:16

  • How Sen. Warnock’s win in Georgia runoff election impacts U.S. political landscape

    03:09

  • Filmmaker Nancy Meyers shares new details about holiday classic ‘The Holiday’

    06:52

NBC News NOW

Dozens of countries meet to pledge aid for Ukraine during winter months

03:52

Dozens of countries and organizations, including G7 member nations, met in Paris to aid millions of dollars behind Ukraine in its conflict with Russia ahead of the winter months. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports on what specific needs Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for during the conference. Dec. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dozens of countries meet to pledge aid for Ukraine during winter months

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    New consumer price index shows prices rose by 0.1% in November

    06:32

  • What the central argument is in second Supreme Court case challenging student loans

    03:57

  • How the Oath Keepers' second sedition trial is different from the first

    03:47

  • Where Congress' negotiations stand to avoid government shutdown

    04:42

  • James Webb telescope reveals new images of Southern Ring Nebula

    06:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All