IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • LGBTQ community reacts to Tennessee’s ban on drag shows

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Trump declines to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case

    03:02

  • Multiple people killed in mass shooting at Texas mall

    05:39

  • U.S. Ambassador to China calls for resumption of high-level talks

    04:13

  • Jill Biden to represent U.S. at King Charles' coronation

    01:02

  • U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April

    03:05

  • Harris to discuss A.I. in meeting with tech executives

    03:57

  • Alex Newell on being one of the first gender-nonconforming actors to be nominated for a Tony

    05:12

  • U.S. is ready for high-level talks with China, American ambassador says

    03:22

  • British teen who camps out for charity invited to King Charles’ coronation

    02:55

  • Russia claims Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin using drones

    00:35

  • Fed expected to raise interest rates for 10th consecutive time

    02:36

  • Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after 4-day manhunt

    02:34

  • Writers' strike brings movie and TV productions to a standstill

    04:32

  • Biden invites congressional leaders to White House for debt ceiling talks

    04:13

  • Writers’ strike could bring Hollywood and TV productions to a halt

    02:25

  • House Speaker McCarthy to address Israel’s parliament

    03:45

  • How First Republic Bank became the third major bank to fail in 2023

    04:48

  • More than a dozen dead after Russian airstrike in Ukraine

    03:09

NBC News NOW

Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

03:55

The battle over the country’s debt ceiling is continuing on Capitol Hill as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the U.S. default on its debt as early as next month. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has the details. May 8, 2023

  • LGBTQ community reacts to Tennessee’s ban on drag shows

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Trump declines to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case

    03:02

  • Multiple people killed in mass shooting at Texas mall

    05:39

  • U.S. Ambassador to China calls for resumption of high-level talks

    04:13

  • Jill Biden to represent U.S. at King Charles' coronation

    01:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All