NBC News NOW

Dr. Anthony Fauci likely to retire by 2025

00:47

At age 81, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is likely to retire by the end of President Biden's term in 2025. Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and has served under five different presidential administrations.  July 18, 2022

