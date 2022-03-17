IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Ashish Jha to take over as White House Covid response coordinator

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to hold call with China's president tomorrow

    01:26

  • Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

    03:29

  • Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring

    03:22

  • Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels

    05:04

  • Zelenskyy addresses German lawmakers: Support ‘came too late to stop war’

    03:13

  • Covid cases surge in China and Europe

    03:36

  • Two British-Iranian dual citizens released by Iran

    02:51

  • Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia

    04:38

  • At least 8 people missing and multiple dead after landslide in Peru

    02:17

  •  Record-high gas prices boosting gas theft across the U.S.

    03:06

  • New video shows the final moments before a man dies in police custody

    03:57

  • Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline

    03:14

  • Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life

    07:30

  • Singer Carole King testifies at House hearing on preventing wildfires

    04:34

  • Justice Dept. announces criminal charges against Chinese government over efforts to intimidate

    02:52

  • Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman to lead White House budget office

    00:15

  • Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea

    02:56

  • Justice Department to charge Chinese agents with intimidating critics in the U.S.

    01:46

  • Labrador retrievers rank number one on list of most popular U.S. dog breeds for 31 years

    00:17

NBC News NOW

Dr. Ashish Jha to take over as White House Covid response coordinator

02:06

President Biden has chosen Dr. Ashish Jha to replace Jeff Zients as his White House Covid response coordinator. NBC's Peter Alexander reports from the White House.March 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dr. Ashish Jha to take over as White House Covid response coordinator

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to hold call with China's president tomorrow

    01:26

  • Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

    03:29

  • Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring

    03:22

  • Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels

    05:04

  • Zelenskyy addresses German lawmakers: Support ‘came too late to stop war’

    03:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All