    Dr Fauci, Dr. Walensky expected to testify on government's response to omicron

Dr Fauci, Dr. Walensky expected to testify on government's response to omicron

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky are expected to testify to Congress on the federal government’s response to the Covid-19 omicron variant. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell breaks down what to expect from two of the country’s top health officials in today’s hearing. Jan. 11, 2022

