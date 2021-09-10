Dr. Fauci: U.S. needs ‘people to step up and get vaccinated’ to end Covid pandemic

According to the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Americans are now getting infected with Covid-19 at 10 times the rate needed to end the pandemic. Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisory to President Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, joins News NOW to discuss how the president’s plan to tackle Covid-19 could end the pandemic and whether cases are expected to spike during flu season. Sept. 10, 2021