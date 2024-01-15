IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Fredrick X brings in new era of Danish royalty with Australian-born queen

    Dr. Martin Luther King III on why volunteering serves his father's legacy

    Dangerously cold Arctic blast blankets the U.S.

  DOJ seeking death penalty for Buffalo supermarket shooter

  Nearly 46 million Americans face winter weather alerts

  Weekend forecast: Wind, snow, ice and rain to affect millions

  The FAA is boosting oversight of Boeing aircraft assembly

  Millions face blizzard conditions as winter storm grows

  This artificial intelligence robot handwrites letters for you

  New Mexico attorney general updates lawsuit against Meta over sexually explicit content

  Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted

  Patriots coach Bill Belichick steps down, shares gratitude for team

  'It cannot happen again': FAA launches Boeing investigation

  Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

  Closing arguments underway in Trump New York civil fraud trial

  House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas

  Kirby: No 'slackening of an effort' to find why Austin was hospitalized

  Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at House hearing to hold him in contempt

  AI food scanners that track nutritional values debut at CES

  New majority Black voting district means 'fair representation', Alabama voter says 

NBC News NOW

Dr. Martin Luther King III on why volunteering serves his father’s legacy

04:23

Dr. Martin Luther King III and his wife Arndrea Waters King talk with NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen on the lasting legacy of his father, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on what would have been his 95th birthday. The Kings touch on why bringing people together through volunteering breaks through political divisiveness.Jan. 15, 2024

