Dr. Paul Farmer, renowed physicist and humanitarian dies at age 62
00:12
Dr. Paul Farmer, a global humanitarian died at age 62. He was known for delivering healthcare to millions of impoverished people around the world. He died in his sleep in Rwanda where he was teaching. Feb. 22, 2022
Now Playing
Dr. Paul Farmer, renowed physicist and humanitarian dies at age 62
00:12
UP NEXT
Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'
02:09
Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'
02:57
Russian Federation Council authorizes Putin to use Russian military abroad
02:50
White House now calling Russian movements in Ukraine an 'invasion'
02:12
Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crime charges