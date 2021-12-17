IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Dr. Walensky: ‘Test-to-stay works to keep unvaccinated children in school safely’

01:57

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announces data from a strategy called “test-to-stay” that aims to keep children in school as the Covid-19 omicron variant spreads. According to Dr. Walensky, the “test-to-stay” protocol involves increased testing for kids who have been exposed to the virus, calling it “an encouraging public health practice to keep our children in school.”Dec. 17, 2021

