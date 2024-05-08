IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Drake vs. Kendrick: How rap battles shaped hip-hop culture
May 8, 202404:08
NBC News NOW

Drake vs. Kendrick: How rap battles shaped hip-hop culture

04:08

Rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar are igniting their feud with back and forth diss tracks, but rap battles go further back than the current saga. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz looks back on the history of rap battles and how they shaped hip-hop's culture. May 8, 2024

