NBC News NOW

Driver accidentally unlocks, drives Tesla after mistaking it for his own

00:40

A Tesla owner in Vancouver was able to unlock and drive away in someone else’s Tesla Model 3 by only using the company’s app on his phone. The man said he mistook the Tesla for his own because it was the same color, but realized he was in the wrong car after noticing the interior didn’t look quite right and receiving a text message from the actual owner.March 14, 2023

