    Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops

NBC News NOW

Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops

California has seen its driest year in over 125 years as 97% of the state remains in severe drought, especially in the central valley where a large part of the country’s produce comes from. NBC News’ Steve Patterson meets with California farmers and restaurant owners about how the conditions have impacted their businesses. June 20, 2022

