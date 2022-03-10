Dual citizen charged for allegedly acting as Russian agent in U.S.
The FBI is charging dual Russian-American citizen Elena Branson with acting as a Russian agent in the U.S. as her connections reach all the way to President Vladimir Putin. NBC News’ investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports on how Branson allegedly met with U.S. politicians and lobbyists, including her attempt to connect with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. March 10, 2022
