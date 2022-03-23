IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Putin's climate envoy quits Kremlin role in wake of Russia's Ukraine invasion

  • Tillis warns against 'packing the court' during Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing

    01:57

  • Ossoff asks Jackson view on how Supreme Court should seek technical expertise

    04:15
  Now Playing

    Durbin criticizes some questioning of Judge Jackson as 'testing ground for conspiracy theories'

    03:29
  UP NEXT

    Education Secy. Cardona on impacts of Covid pandemic, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, critical race theory

    07:47

  • Biden administration looks to expedite resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in U.S.

    03:41

  • Ukrainian humanitarian corridors open as around 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol

    03:45

  • Suspect in NYC vocal coach homicide turns herself in 

    02:49

  • Record number of Cubans arriving at U.S.-Mexico border

    03:11

  • Police release new details in the investigation of Bob Saget's death

    01:33

  • Nevada police release surveillance video of suspect in woman's kidnapping 

    02:54

  • Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after 9 years

    00:52

  • Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:19

  • Judge Jackson points to horizontal precedent in Don McGahn opinion

    02:25

  • Sen. Hawley questions Judge Jackson’s discretion, judgment

    07:43

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'Americans should be proud' of my Supreme Court nomination

    03:01

  • Judge Jackson does not directly compare herself to any justice: 'What I have is a record'

    04:22

  • ‘I have not’ used critical race theory to determine outcome of cases: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    01:40

  • Thousands of Ukrainians flee to the Carpathian Mountains for safety

    05:31

  • Cruz questions Judge Jackson on critical race theory during confirmation hearing

    03:14

  • Judge Jackson: Freedom of the press is 'necessary' in a democracy

    02:27

NBC News NOW

Durbin criticizes some questioning of Judge Jackson as 'testing ground for conspiracy theories'

03:29

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., opened the third day of confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by criticizing some questions from his Republican colleagues as "testing ground for conspiracy theories."March 23, 2022

