BREAKING: Putin's climate envoy quits Kremlin role in wake of Russia's Ukraine invasion

NBC News NOW

Durbin fact checks Cornyn’s ‘war criminals’ allegations 

Sen. Durbin, D-Ill., sites news organizations that fact checked a statement made by Sen. Cornyn, R-Texas, that Judge Jackson had called the former president and late secretary of defense "war criminals." Jackson explained in her response that, "public defenders don't choose their clients, and yet they have to provide vigorous advocacy." March 23, 2022

