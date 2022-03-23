IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Durbin fact checks Cornyn’s ‘war criminals’ allegations 03:39
UP NEXT
Tillis asks Judge Jackson if 'compassion could lead to bad results' in sentencing 05:03 Tillis warns against 'packing the court' during Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing 01:57 Ossoff asks Jackson view on how Supreme Court should seek technical expertise 04:15 Durbin criticizes some questioning of Judge Jackson as 'testing ground for conspiracy theories' 03:29 Education Secy. Cardona on impacts of Covid pandemic, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, critical race theory 07:47 Biden administration looks to expedite resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in U.S. 03:41 Ukrainian humanitarian corridors open as around 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol 03:45 Suspect in NYC vocal coach homicide turns herself in 02:49 Record number of Cubans arriving at U.S.-Mexico border 03:11 Police release new details in the investigation of Bob Saget's death 01:33 Nevada police release surveillance video of suspect in woman's kidnapping 02:54 Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after 9 years 00:52 Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill 03:19 Judge Jackson points to horizontal precedent in Don McGahn opinion 02:25 Sen. Hawley questions Judge Jackson’s discretion, judgment 07:43 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'Americans should be proud' of my Supreme Court nomination 03:01 Judge Jackson does not directly compare herself to any justice: 'What I have is a record' 04:22 ‘I have not’ used critical race theory to determine outcome of cases: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson 01:40 Thousands of Ukrainians flee to the Carpathian Mountains for safety 05:31 Durbin fact checks Cornyn’s ‘war criminals’ allegations 03:39
Sen. Durbin, D-Ill., sites news organizations that fact checked a statement made by Sen. Cornyn, R-Texas, that Judge Jackson had called the former president and late secretary of defense "war criminals." Jackson explained in her response that, "public defenders don't choose their clients, and yet they have to provide vigorous advocacy."
March 23, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Durbin fact checks Cornyn’s ‘war criminals’ allegations 03:39
UP NEXT
Tillis asks Judge Jackson if 'compassion could lead to bad results' in sentencing 05:03 Tillis warns against 'packing the court' during Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing 01:57 Ossoff asks Jackson view on how Supreme Court should seek technical expertise 04:15 Durbin criticizes some questioning of Judge Jackson as 'testing ground for conspiracy theories' 03:29 Education Secy. Cardona on impacts of Covid pandemic, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, critical race theory 07:47