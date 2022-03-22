Durbin refutes Cornyn's claims that Judge Jackson called Bush, Rumsfeld 'war criminals'
Sen. Durbin, D-Ill., refuted previous claim's by Sen. Cornyn, R-Texas, that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson called the former president and late defense secretary war criminals, stating that she was “advocating on behalf of individuals who argued they were civilians, wrongly classified as enemy combatants of the United States.”March 22, 2022
