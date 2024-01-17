IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'shattered' her reputation in defamation trial

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Librarians in Oregon share concerns about dangers at work

    04:05

  • Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid

    02:26

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized following abdominal surgery

    01:34

  • King Charles III will receive treatment for an enlarged prostate

    01:18

  • Congress announces $70 billion bipartisan tax deal expanding child tax credit

    00:55

  • Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader

    03:04

  • Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in death of 4th victim

    02:15

  • Biden administration sends cease-and-desist letter to Texas over border access

    03:10

  • Fredrick X brings in new era of Danish royalty with Australian-born queen

    03:10

  • Dr. Martin Luther King III on why volunteering serves his father’s legacy

    04:23

  • Dangerously cold Arctic blast blankets the U.S.

    03:55

  • DOJ seeking death penalty for Buffalo supermarket shooter

    02:39

  • Nearly 46 million Americans face winter weather alerts

    03:37

  • Weekend forecast: Wind, snow, ice and rain to affect millions

    01:45

  • The FAA is boosting oversight of Boeing aircraft assembly

    03:39

  • Millions face blizzard conditions as winter storm grows

    02:51

  • This artificial intelligence robot handwrites letters for you

    02:23

  • New Mexico attorney general updates lawsuit against Meta over sexually explicit content

    04:02

  • Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted

    01:52

NBC News NOW

E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'shattered' her reputation in defamation trial

03:02

E. Jean Carroll took the stand in her defamation trial against former President Donald Trump, and testified that her life had been "turned upside down."  NBC's Reheema Ellis reports on how Carroll testified her reputation took a hit following Trump's alleged assault. Jan. 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'shattered' her reputation in defamation trial

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Librarians in Oregon share concerns about dangers at work

    04:05

  • Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid

    02:26

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized following abdominal surgery

    01:34

  • King Charles III will receive treatment for an enlarged prostate

    01:18

  • Congress announces $70 billion bipartisan tax deal expanding child tax credit

    00:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All