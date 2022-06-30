IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

    How this high-tech batting cage is getting kids involved in STEM

  Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?

  The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years ago

  Chicago 'rock' stars discover space rocks at bottom of Lake Michigan

  NASA to join the search for answers about UFOs

  NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound

  New alcohol sensors aim to end drunk driving accidents

  Boeing's Starliner launches to International Space Station after delays

  University of Chicago seeks FDA approval to use skin grafts to treat addiction

  First image captured of black hole at center of Milky Way

  Meet the teacher whose 'explosive' lessons led to TikTok stardom

  Exclusive: Bill Gates talks divorce, Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk

  New study sheds light on dogs' personalities challenging breed stereotypes

  Most COVID-19 patients have symptoms 1 year later, study shows

  Elon Musk buys Twitter: Here's how the platform could change

  'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth

  Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)

  Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)

  See these Earth Week experiments with Kate the Chemist

NBC News NOW

Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

Fossils of early human ancestors found in South African caves are now thought to be between 3.4 to 3.6 million years old, one million years older than previously suspected. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez looks at a new fossil dating technique created by a geology professor at Purdue University and a team of international scientists. June 30, 2022

    Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

    How this high-tech batting cage is getting kids involved in STEM

  Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?

  The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years ago

  Chicago 'rock' stars discover space rocks at bottom of Lake Michigan

  NASA to join the search for answers about UFOs

