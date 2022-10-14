Earthquake warning system 'Shake Alert' proves to be success

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A new system called “Shake Alert” warned about 21,000 people near Santa Rosa, California, to seek cover with instruction to do so after a 4.4 magnitude quake hit the area. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Dr. Robert de Groot to discus how the systems works and what is next for it. Oct. 14, 2022

