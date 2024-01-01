IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Earthquakes in Japan leave at least three dead and thousands without power

Earthquakes in Japan leave at least three dead and thousands without power

02:14

At least three people have died after a series of powerful earthquakes struck Japan on New Year's Day. NBC News' Megan Fitzgerald has details as thousands of homes are without power and a tsunami advisory remains in effect.Jan. 1, 2024

    Earthquakes in Japan leave at least three dead and thousands without power

