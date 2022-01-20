IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage

03:23

Washoe County, Nevada, is experiencing a major housing shortage after an economic and population boom hit the county in recent years. NBC News’ Guad Venegas explains why the population is growing so rapidly and how supply chain issues are impacting the growing housing market.Jan. 20, 2022

