Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage
Washoe County, Nevada, is experiencing a major housing shortage after an economic and population boom hit the county in recent years. NBC News’ Guad Venegas explains why the population is growing so rapidly and how supply chain issues are impacting the growing housing market.Jan. 20, 2022
