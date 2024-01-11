IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35

  • Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza

    03:27

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq

    02:20

  • How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’

    04:38

  • Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant

    02:59

  • Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48

  • American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack

    02:14

  • Watch: Vehicle goes airborne before U.S.-Canada border crash

    00:29

  • Full special report: FBI investigates vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border

    19:52

  • 2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever

    03:37

  • Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East

    04:28

  • California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala

    02:24

  • U.S. moving forces to the Mideast to protect American bases

    01:30

  • What to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel

    03:19

  • U.S. deploys second Navy carrier strike group to Middle East

    02:31

  • Israel-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwide

    02:15

  • US security concerns mount as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies

    02:16

  • Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    11:14

  • Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel

    02:50

  • Sam Bankman-Fried faces fraud and money-laundering charges in trial

    03:45

NBC News NOW

Ecuador enters 'internal armed conflict' after gang attack at tv station

03:33

Conflict is intensifying as the president of Ecuador said they are entering an "internal armed conflict" after he ordered the military to neutralize gangs who have been labeled as terrorists by government officials. This comes after a group of men attacked a pubic television station in the port city of Guayaquil.Jan. 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35

  • Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza

    03:27

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq

    02:20

  • How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’

    04:38

  • Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant

    02:59

  • Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All