    Ecuador's president dissolves National Assembly to avoid impeachment

NBC News NOW

Ecuador's president dissolves National Assembly to avoid impeachment

03:12

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso terminated the impeachment proceedings against him by dissolving the National Assembly, leading the National police to prohibit former Assembly members from entering the legislative building. NBC News’ Valerie Castro shares the latest.May 18, 2023

    Ecuador's president dissolves National Assembly to avoid impeachment

