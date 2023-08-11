IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for his anti-corruption message assassinated

    Influencer Kai Cenat speaks out for first time after New York City riot

  • Massachusetts becomes eighth state to adopt universal free school meals

  • Protests erupt in New York after migrant housing crisis

  • New details emerge in the case of the 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his teacher

  • California Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized after a minor fall in her home

  • Tampa mayor discovers cocaine while fishing

  • 'There's nothing to go back to': Hawaii wildfire evacuee shares harrowing escape

  • Pac-12 conference near collapse after 8 schools leave

  • New York doctor charged with drugging, assaulting patients

  • U.S. closes embassy in Haiti after nearby gunshots

  • Trump holds first rally in New Hampshire since latest indictment

  • Dallas doctor with end-stage breast cancer receives musical support

  • DeSantis speaks on abortion restrictions, defends Florida education policy in exclusive interview

  • Virginia home to the largest Bolivian population in the U.S.

  • Three people dead in California after two fire helicopters collide

  • Three people dead after heavy rain and floods hit Slovenia

  • Authorities move migrants sleeping outside a NYC hotel to a church

  • Florida bans AP Psychology course due to its LGBTQ content

  • Fugitive found in Florida with new identity after being on the run for years

Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for his anti-corruption message assassinated

Fernando Villavicencio was standing in front of a crowd promising to take down gangs at one of his presidential campaign rallies. Moments later he was shot and killed, just weeks before the presidential election. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the latest. Aug. 11, 2023

