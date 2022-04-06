Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit 'Shape of You'
Ed Sheeran has won a copyright lawsuit that was brought against him by another artist alleging that Sheeran plagiarized his work in his hit single, "Shape of You" back in 2017. A judge declared that the singer neither deliberately nor subconsciously copied a phrase from another song.April 6, 2022
