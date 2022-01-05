Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge
NBC News’ Heidi Pryzbyla sat down with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to discuss how the Biden administration is hoping to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom amid record breaking daily Covid-19 cases across the country. Jan. 5, 2022
