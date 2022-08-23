IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Education Secy. Cardona: U.S. teacher shortage ‘did not start with the pandemic’

08:03

As many students across the country return to the classroom after years of remote learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Education Association says the U.S. needs another 300,000 educators and support staff in schools to meet the needs of students. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joins News NOW to explain what steps are being taken to meet the needs of both teachers and students around the country.Aug. 23, 2022

