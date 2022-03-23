Education Secy. Cardona on impacts of Covid pandemic, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, critical race theory
07:47
NBC News NOW’s Savannah Sellers sat down with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona for a wide-ranging interview, discussing everything from how to safely return kids to the classroom and supporting students’ mental health to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and critical race theory. March 23, 2022
Now Playing
Education Secy. Cardona on impacts of Covid pandemic, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, critical race theory
07:47
UP NEXT
Biden administration looks to expedite resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in U.S.
03:41
Ukrainian humanitarian corridors open as around 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol
03:45
Suspect in NYC vocal coach homicide turns herself in
02:49
Record number of Cubans arriving at U.S.-Mexico border
03:11
Police release new details in the investigation of Bob Saget's death