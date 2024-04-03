Eight cruise passengers stranded on remote island after missing call time

Video shows rescue crew saving man clinging to California cliff02:01
Search underway for two missing Kansas women01:34
- Now Playing
Eight cruise passengers stranded on remote island after missing call time03:00
- UP NEXT
Families struggle to afford day care after billions in pandemic-era funding expire04:16
Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin02:17
Tens of millions under severe weather threat02:10
Exclusive: Inside look at Christian non-profit giving Bible lessons to public school students03:25
Navy releases underwater images of Baltimore bridge collapse01:36
Video shows reportedly kidnapped teen fatally shot by deputies as she followed their instructions02:02
Scientists plan to study the Sun during the total solar eclipse03:02
United asks pilots to take unpaid time off, citing plane delivery delay02:45
Storm heads for East Coast after tornadoes, hail sweep Midwest03:27
Easter brunch shooting leaves Nashville community shaken01:26
Car involved in high-speed crash reportedly linked to NFL star Rashee Rice01:43
Man arrested after trying to ram car into FBI gate in Atlanta01:12
Florida high court paves the way for six-week abortion ban01:36
Students, parents and colleges face growing anxiety over financial aid processing backlog01:56
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes00:51
Workers create narrow channel through destroyed Baltimore bridge01:55
Temporary pathway created for port of Baltimore traffic after bridge collapse02:24
Video shows rescue crew saving man clinging to California cliff02:01
Search underway for two missing Kansas women01:34
- Now Playing
Eight cruise passengers stranded on remote island after missing call time03:00
- UP NEXT
Families struggle to afford day care after billions in pandemic-era funding expire04:16
Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin02:17
Tens of millions under severe weather threat02:10
Play All