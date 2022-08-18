IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    El Salvador arrests 50,000 people for alleged gang ties

    02:25
El Salvador arrests 50,000 people for alleged gang ties

02:25

Mass arrests continue in El Salvador as the country’s president claims more than 50,000 people have been locked up since March in what he is calling a war on gangs. NBC News’ Cal Perry reports on how human rights groups are sounding the alarm while a mega-prison begins construction. Aug. 18, 2022

