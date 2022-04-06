IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days 02:48
El Salvador has continued its crackdown on what officials are calling a war on gangs as the government has arrested 6,000 gang members in response to a killing spree in March. The rise in gang violence caused a countrywide state of emergency, but advocates claim some of the efforts are creating a framework for abuse.
