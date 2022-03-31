El Salvador intensifies crackdown on gang activity after deadliest day in 30 years
El Salvador national police say they have arrested more than 2,000 people in just four days since the country declared a state of emergency because of a spike in gang-related violence. Human rights groups are concerned President Bukele's crackdown is giving way to human rights violations. March 31, 2022
